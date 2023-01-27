Comerica Bank Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Comerica Bank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.