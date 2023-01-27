Comerica Bank Has $753,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $3,845,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AVNS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

