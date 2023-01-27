Comerica Bank Has $756,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $672.57 million, a PE ratio of -98.42 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -599.96%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Articles

