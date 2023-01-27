Comerica Bank Has $758,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 364,497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

