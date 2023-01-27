Comerica Bank Has $758,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $79.61 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

