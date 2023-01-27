Comerica Bank Has $766,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 239.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 78.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vector Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

