Comerica Bank Has $787,000 Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.66.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.