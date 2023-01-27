Comerica Bank Has $796,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 3.5 %

OII opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 2.79. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

