Comerica Bank Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 196,837 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dana by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 842,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

