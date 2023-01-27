Comerica Bank Increases Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,814,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,539,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 455,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.37%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

