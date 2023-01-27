Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.