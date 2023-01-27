Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after buying an additional 776,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 474,995 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of PEB opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

