Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 147,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

