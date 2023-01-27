Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

