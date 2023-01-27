Comerica Bank Purchases 2,008 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $38,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRNO. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

