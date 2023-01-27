Comerica Bank Purchases 3,619 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 73.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.67) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.77) to €13.00 ($14.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

