Comerica Bank Purchases 3,974 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,205 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after acquiring an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after acquiring an additional 454,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

