Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.