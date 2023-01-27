Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 735,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after acquiring an additional 479,343 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after acquiring an additional 458,496 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

