Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

