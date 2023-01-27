Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.9 %

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

