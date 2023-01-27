Comerica Bank Sells 11,670 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The GEO Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Further Reading

