Comerica Bank Sells 1,410 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $985.66 million, a P/E ratio of -37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $108.64.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Colliers International Group reduced their price objective on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Centerspace Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.