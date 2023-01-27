Comerica Bank Sells 15,000 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

