Comerica Bank Sells 1,550 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agilysys by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AGYS stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $85.31.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

