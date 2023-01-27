Comerica Bank Sells 18,395 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.27 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

