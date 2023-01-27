Comerica Bank Sells 2,530 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 78.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Up 1.7 %

Proto Labs stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $776.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.12. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

