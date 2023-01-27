Comerica Bank Sells 3,105 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $974.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

