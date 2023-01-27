Comerica Bank Sells 3,925 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blucora were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.75.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

