Comerica Bank Sells 4,425 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

VECO opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

