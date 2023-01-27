Comerica Bank Sells 5,501 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 300.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 332.5% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

