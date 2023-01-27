Comerica Bank Sells 6,720 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

