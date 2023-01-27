Comerica Bank Sells 833 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $767.93 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $781.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.05.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

