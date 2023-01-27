Comerica Bank Sells 8,433 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

INN stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.10 million, a PE ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,070.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INN. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.