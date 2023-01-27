Comerica Bank Sells 9,645 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $11.47 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

