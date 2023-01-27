Comerica Bank Takes $798,000 Position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $371.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.85.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.