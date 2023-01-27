Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $503.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.