Community Bank N.A. Purchases 670 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 57,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $109.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

