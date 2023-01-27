Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

