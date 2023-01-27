Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

