Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 35.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 55,984 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 56.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

