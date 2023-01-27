Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,651,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CL King boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.38%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

