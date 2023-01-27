Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight Sells 7,300 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,419,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,654,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,925.00.
  • On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20.
  • On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

