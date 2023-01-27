Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight Sells 7,300 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,419,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,654,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,925.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPAL has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

