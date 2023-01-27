D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

