Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $8,377,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 640,412 shares in the company, valued at $21,460,206.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

