Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $1,564,766. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.53 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.