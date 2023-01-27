DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $36.86 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.