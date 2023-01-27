Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,984 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

