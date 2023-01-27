Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $57,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.86 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

