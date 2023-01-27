Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,266 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,066,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 76,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.40 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.28%. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

